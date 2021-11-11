Ocala teen charged with second-degree murder denied bail during court appearance Thursday

The 17-year-old juvenile charged with the brazen shooting death of an 18-year-old man several months ago in what sheriff's detectives believe was a revenge killing made his first appearance in front of a judge on Thursday.

Wearing a brown top, red pants and flip-flops, the handcuffed teenager stood at the podium in front of Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, who told him he was charged with second-degree murder. The teen's name is not being released by the Ocala Star-Banner because of his age.

Tatti told the boy he signed the warrant on Wednesday for his arrest and he will be held without bail. The Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him. None of the teenager's family members or friends were in court. Prosecutors said he will be charged as an adult.

His next court date is in December. At the conclusion of the hearing, the youngster wanted to know the meaning of second-degree murder.

Jail records show the boy was transferred from a juvenile facility to the jail on Wednesday and was booked shortly before 5 p.m. While at the jail, the boy will be housed separately from adults.

What the 17-year-old and a co-defendant are accused of doing

Sheriff's Office officials arrested the teen, who's from Ocala, and 23-year-old Ralph Fontil from Silver Springs Shores, in connection with the shooting death of Kobe Bradshaw. Fontil is also charged with second-degree murder.

If convicted, both face life behind bars.

Bradshaw was shot while in a garage at an Ocala Park Estate residence on June 5, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office officials. Officials said Bradshaw was ambushed and shot multiple times.

Detectives said the shooting was retaliation for the death of 15-year-old Chris "Chevy" Chevelon, a Vanguard High School junior varsity football player who was fatally shot on Dec. 6 in Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala.

Ocala police detectives still are investigating that death. Detectives and prosecutors had wanted to speak with Bradshaw, who law enforcement officials believe was at Sutton Place Apartments, along with several others.

Bradshaw was never found and therefore wasn't interviewed about the shooting. Prosecutors said they could not prove or identity the shooter beyond a reasonable doubt and did not file any charges. State Attorney's Office officials said if they get any additional information, then the case could be re-opened.

Sheriff's detectives said they were able to connect Fontil and his alleged accomplice to Bradshaw's death through forensic evidence, video surveillance, cellphone records and social media postings.

The teen was arrested several weeks after the shooting in an unrelated case

Locally, Fontil does not have a criminal record. But a little more than three weeks after Bradshaw's shooting, Ocala police officials arrested the boy for ignoring an officer trying to stop him. He also was accused of illegally possessing firearms.

The police report states a Honda Accord failed to stop at a red light before turning right on Northwest 10th Street on June 29. The officer signaled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver, later identified as the teen, continued driving.

The officer followed the vehicle to Promenade Apartments, 1421 SW 27th Ave. The driver continued driving, despite the officer's lights and sirens. The Honda finally stopped in front of a building, where the boy was detained.

Searching the car, officers said they recovered a .380-caliber handgun in the center console that had been reported stolen to the MCSO in March 2019. A witness told officers that while they were pursuing the Honda, the driver threw something outside. Officers found the item, a loaded Taurus G3C 9mm gun, in the bushes.

The ammunition from the firearm were armor-piercing rounds, police officials said.

He was charged with possession of armor piercing ammunition, possession of a firearm by a minor and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and siren.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Florida judge denies bail to 17-year-old charged in June murder case