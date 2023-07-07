Ocala trial: Experts differ on whether victim killed herself or was murdered

Closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense in the murder trial of Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark are scheduled to begin Friday in Circuit Judge Robert Hodges' courtroom at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Lawyers Amy Bernt and Katrina Self for the state and defense attorneys Amanda Sizemore, Jessica Roberts and Sara Altes questioned multiple witnesses over two days trying to show whether Clark killed his estranged girlfriend, Kiara Alleyne.

Clark did not testify.

Jury selection began Monday and eight jurors − four men and four women, two of them alternates − were sworn in that day. Jurors had the day off on Tuesday due to the July 4 holiday. The trial's first day was Wednesday.

Thursday's testimony began with Alleyne's last boyfriend, Korrey Lewis, taking the stand for the prosecution.

Lewis told the court he met Alleyne on her birthday, May 19, 2019, at a Dollar General. Lewis said he complimented the 20-year-old mother of a baby girl on her beauty. He said the two exchanged phone numbers and began talking.

Lewis said they frequently communicated by phone, Snapchat and text messages, and would met as often as they could.

"I love Kiara still to this day," Lewis said.

Clark's charges

Clark is charged with second-degree murder and attempted arson of dwelling or structure in connection with Alleyne's death. Her body was discovered by sheriff's deputies in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2019. Clark, Alleyne and their daughter, Jhene, lived at 2241 NE 78th Lane, Anthony.

On the day of Alleyne's death, Clark gave Jhene to a relative and then drove to the Florida Keys, where law enforcement officials said he set his car on fire and severely burned himself.

Inside the residence, deputies found a blanket that was in an open oven that had been left on. A bottle of lighter fluid was found inside the home.

According to testimony presented in court, Clark FaceTimed Alleyne's father and the father saw blood on Clark's face. During the call, Alleyne's father saw his daughter on the ground bleeding heavily and gasping.

He told Clark to help her, but Clark refused. Clark told his girlfriend's father they would take the baby and hung up.

Worried about Kiara

Lewis said at the time he was with Alleyne, he was in a relationship with another woman and they had children together. Lewis said he never met or spoke with Clark. He said he and Alleyne discussed living together as a family and they were actively searching for a residence they could share.

Lewis said the last time he saw Alleyne was Sept. 10. It was Alleyne and Clark's two-year dating anniversary. After spending time with each other, Lewis said, Alleyne went home. He said they texted and Snapchatted each other until 9 or 9:30 p.m.

On Sept. 11, he said, he called Alleyne but got no answer. He said he later heard about Jhene and "was scared."

Once he got off work, Lewis went to Alleyne's residence and tried to get information from law enforcement. He eventually found out that Alleyne was dead. He said he went to the sheriff's office to let investigators know about their relationship.

Roberts asked Lewis about the times Alleyne felt sad and lonely. Roberts also asked him about a comment made by Alleyne to the effect that she "didn't want to be on this earth any more."

The defense theory is that Alleyne committed suicide. The state argues that Clark repeatedly stabbed Alleyne.

Lewis said Alleyne felt she was doing everything by herself and wanted to return to Trinidad, where she was born and raised.

The prosecutor asked Lewis to elaborate on Alleyne's comment on not wanting to be on the earth. He said she was stressed and felt she didn't have any help. He said Alleyne was happy when they were together.

Law enforcement officials testify

Most of the Thursday morning testimony came from sheriff's office officials and a Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime scene analyst.

A fingerprint specialist was able to match Clark's fingerprints to the lighter fluid bottle found inside the home the defendant shared with Alleyne.

Roberts and Sizemore questioned the prosecution witnesses about DNA, testing and fingerprints. One question posed: Was Clark's DNA found on the victim's right fingernail? The answer was no. On the victim's left fingernail, the FDLE official said she couldn't tell if Clark's DNA was present.

Medical examiner testifies

Dr. Tracey Corey, an associate medical examiner, rebutted the defense suicide theory. Corey said if someone commits suicide then there will be multiple superficial parallel marks on more than one area of the body. If someone tries to cut their wrist, he or she realizes it's painful and therefore would try a different area of the body.

Corey said Alleyne suffered four stab wounds, three of which were not fatal, to her neck. A knife recovered from the residence was shown to the doctor. She said it could have been the murder weapon.

The doctor said the wounds are not consistent with suicide.

Cross-examined by Sizemore, Corey said she saw little to no injuries on the victim's hands. The doctor said while she noted scars, they were old injuries. Asked if Alleyne had committed suicide, she said though it's possible, she doesn't believe so.

Defense experts testify

Dr. Ronald Wright, a forensic pathologist, former medical examiner and consultant, and Dr. Susan Skolly-Danzinger, a clinical pharmacist and toxicologist, testified for the defense.

Appearing by Zoom, Wright said he reviewed pictures, reports and transcripts of the case and believes Alleyne actually suffered just one stab wound to the neck. He believes her death was a suicide.

He said Alleyne had no visible defensive wounds.

On cross-examination, Wright admitted to Self that Corey "did a great job" with the autopsy. He said there was a wound on the victim's index finger. He also said Alleyne had multiple wounds on her neck, hands and torso, and it's a close decision on whether it was a suicide.

Skolly-Danzinger said Alleyne had THC in her body at the time of death. She considered the amount fairly high. The expert said the drugs, combined with the victim's depression, is not a good mix.

Under cross-examination, Skolly-Danzinger said she never received Alleyne's autopsy report, and could not tell how the THC affected the woman or what her state of mind was at the time of death.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

