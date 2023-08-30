Ocala woman accused of election fraud; investigation continues

An Ocala woman has been charged with 16 counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information in connection with an election fraud case.

According to a press release from the Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office, 24-year-old Maria Guadalupe Bautista of Ocala was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The release notes that Bautista was a paid petition circulator. She attracted the attention of law enforcement officials in November 2021. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents met with local election officials about a complaint of widespread fraud related to a proposed constitutional amendment for the limited authorization of casino gambling in Florida.

Marion election officials said 767 petition forms were suspected of being forged, according to release. Bautista turned in 191 of those suspected forms.

From the investigation, officials said 16 petitions submitted by Bautista had fraudulent signatures. Authorities said two of the 16 fake forms were from deceased people.

As of Wednesday, the Gainesville woman remained locked up at the Marion County Jail, where bail was set at $80,000.

Assisting FDLE with this investigation was the State Attorney's Office for the 5th Judicial Circuit and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

"Supervisors of elections take fraud seriously and are committed to protecting your vote," Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox said in the release. "Throughout the year, our staff verifies thousands of candidate and initiative petitions signed by Marion County voters and validates the signature on each petition."

