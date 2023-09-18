Ocala woman charged after bringing a firearm onto Kennedy Space Center property

An Ocala woman has been charged with armed trespass, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and unlawfully bringing a firearm onto Kennedy Space Center.

According to the indictment, Katie Jeane Mahai, 41, unlawfully entered a secured NASA area, armed with a firearm on Feb. 10, 2023.

Mahai is also charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement during the same incident while driving at a high rate of speed, endangering the public.

This case was investigated by the NASA Office of Inspector General, Kennedy Space Center Security Police Officers, and the Titusville Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Rachel S. Lyons.

If convicted on all counts, Mahai faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

