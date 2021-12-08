Ocasio-Cortez Absolutely Wrecks Boebert Over Gun-Themed Christmas Pic

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is slamming the recent Christmas photo made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) that shows her family celebrating the holiday by posing with firearms.

On Wednesday, the representative pointed out on Twitter that Jesus never endorsed guns in any of his teachings.

“Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?” she asked rhetorically before slamming the GOP’s ongoing ”cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own.”

Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain”?



lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society “erasing Christmas and it’s meaning” when they’re doing that fine all on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

Although Ocasio-Cortez targeted Boebert in her tweet, the Colorado congresswoman isn’t the only Republican who has decided that the Second Amendment ― and not Jesus ― is the reason for the season.

On Saturday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) posted a family Christmas photo featuring himself and six family members posing in front of a tree with military-style weapons.

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

