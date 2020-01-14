Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Cuomo's Plan for a Rail Link to La Guardia

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) attends the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

For Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has made building major projects a centerpiece of his tenure, it is a signature plan — turning La Guardia Airport into a world-class, 21st-century travel hub.

A crucial part of that is a $2 billion AirTrain, an elevated people-mover that would connect La Guardia to New York City’s subway system and commuter rail.

That plan has been moving forward rapidly. But now, an influential Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is questioning why the governor’s plan was the only option among dozens for getting travelers to and from La Guardia to have survived a federal review.

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal freshman in Congress who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, is demanding in a letter to federal officials answers to why 46 alternatives to Cuomo’s AirTrain project were ruled out so quickly over the opposition of many Queens residents and community groups.

Her decision to weigh in could slow a permitting process that state officials had been shepherding as part of their grand plan to modernize La Guardia.

Ever since former Vice President Joe Biden likened arriving at La Guardia to landing in “some third-world country” nearly six years ago, Cuomo has made overhauling the 80-year-old airport one of his main missions. The current $8 billion rebuilding of nearly every part of the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Cuomo often says that La Guardia is the only major airport on the East Coast without a rail link. Most passengers get to and from the airport in cars or taxicabs that often get trapped in traffic on the Grand Central Parkway and other roads in northern Queens.

The other major airports that serve New York City — Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International — have AirTrains that connect their terminals to subway or train stations. The agency that operates the three airports, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has promised that an AirTrain would provide a reliable passage to La Guardia from midtown Manhattan in 30 minutes or less.

Cuomo declined to comment, referring questions to the Port Authority. Authority officials said Monday that they had not seen the letter from Ocasio-Cortez.

But Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority, said that the Federal Aviation Administration had “looked closely at the alternatives” and had “found fatal flaws, at least in this stage of their analysis, for other alternatives that have been suggested.”

Opponents of the La Guardia plan have criticized its indirect route, as well as its soaring cost.

The proposed 1.5-mile path of the AirTrain would take it along the south shore of Flushing Bay and around Citi Field in Willets Point, where there are stations for the 7 subway line and the Long Island Rail Road. Those stations are further east than La Guardia, so travelers from Manhattan would have to go beyond the airport to head west.

Cotton said the proposed route was chosen in part because it would not involve the taking of any private property or construction in any residential neighborhoods.

When Cuomo broached the idea for the AirTrain in 2015, his office said that building it would cost $450 million. Two years later, the Port Authority had more than tripled that estimate to $1.5 billion. But in October of last year, the agency’s board authorized spending $2.05 billion on the project.

By then, a review of the project’s potential impact on the environment was underway. It is being conducted by the FAA because the Port Authority hopes to recoup some of the costs of the AirTrain through fees added to airline tickets.

In November, the FAA released a report on its review of 47 possible ways of improving access to La Guardia, including extending subway lines and adding express buses and ferryboats. The report said that most of the comments the FAA received from the public — more than 250 out of about 400 — were opposed to the proposed AirTrain route.

Still, the report concluded that none of the alternatives were feasible, leaving just two choices: Build the AirTrain or do nothing. Queens community groups and residents of the neighborhoods surrounding La Guardia reacted angrily, pressing their elected officials to intercede.

Enter Ocasio-Cortez.

In a letter sent Friday to Philip O. Newman, an assistant administrator at the FAA, she asked the agency to clarify why it had eliminated several of the alternatives “given the results of the public comments, and the concerns raised by community members of the cost, impact and practicality of the fixed guideway to Willets Point.”