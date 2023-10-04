Ocasio-Cortez response to Jamaal Bowman fire alarm pull is miscaptioned | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cry on CNN over Rep. Jamal Bowman

An Oct. 1 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a person discussing an incident in which Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York Democrat, pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office building while lawmakers were negotiating government funding legislation.

The video includes a brief clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also a New York Democrat, discussing the incident on CNN's "State of the Union."

"WOW!! AOC Cries on CNN as the GOP moves to ARREST and EXPEL Woke Democrat who Pulled Fire Alarm," reads the video's caption.

The post was shared more than 900 times in two days.

Our rating: False

Ocasio-Cortez is not shown crying in the Facebook video.

CNN clip shows Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Republican reactions to Bowman incident

Bowman pulled the alarm while Democrats were attempting to delay the vote on a stop-gap government funding bill, according to the New York Times. However, the representative said in a statement that he was not attempting to delay the vote by pulling the alarm and was, instead, hoping the fire alarm would open a locked exit.

Various Republican lawmakers have since introduced separate resolutions to censure and expel Bowman. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, called for him to be prosecuted.

In the CNN clip, Ocasio-Cortez criticizes Republican reactions to the incident but is not shown crying.

USA TODAY has debunked numerous posts that pair false captions with videos of politicians or cable news programming, a type of misinformation known as "false framing."

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ocasio-Cortez criticized GOP in CNN clip, doesn't cry | Fact check