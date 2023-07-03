Ocasio-Cortez Sounds Alarm On Supreme Court’s ‘Dangerous Creep’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) bashed the Supreme Court’s string of controversial decisions last week and argued that they “signal a dangerous creep towards authoritarianism” on Sunday.

“These are the types of rulings that signal a dangerous creep towards authoritarianism and centralization of power in the court,” said Ocasio-Cortez to CNN’s Dana Bash.

The New York Democrat, earlier in the interview, warned that a lack of checks and balances on the court will lead to an “undemocratic and frankly, dangerous authoritarian expansion of power.”

AOC later name-dropped Justice Elena Kagan, who – in the court’s decision on Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan – said today’s court “exceeds its proper, limited role in our Nation’s governance.”

She added that in the weeks leading up to the student loan ruling, reports surfaced that Justice Samuel Alitodidn’t disclose a luxury trip with GOP donor and billionaire Paul Singer, chair of the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute whose brief with the Cato Institute threw support behind states challenging Biden’s plan.

″We have a broad level of tools to deal with misconduct, overreach and abuse of power and the Supreme Court has not been receiving the adequate oversight necessary in order to preserve their own legitimacy,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

“And in the process, they themselves have been destroying the legitimacy of the court, which is profoundly dangerous for our entire democracy.”

