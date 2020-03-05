Ocasio-Cortez Is Still Team Sanders But Promises to Back Nominee

(Bloomberg) -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is all in for Bernie Sanders, but she’s not going to tear the Democratic party apart over it.

Some of Sanders’s progressive supporters on Capitol Hill sounded a gentler tone than the candidate himself on Wednesday after Joe Biden’s robust comeback in the Super Tuesday primary contests.

Even as liberal Democrats insist that offering a bold vision is the best way to build a coalition, they are leaving room to join moderate Democrats if that’s what it takes to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I am supporting Bernie Sanders until the end,” said Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and a top Sanders surrogate. “But at the same time, I also am committed to supporting the nominee, whoever that might be.”

That stance offers more of an olive branch to the mainstream Democratic Party than Sanders has thus far. The Vermont senator, who is independent but caucuses with Democrats, said Wednesday that his campaign is taking on the “entire political establishment, and that is an establishment which is working frantically to try and defeat us.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated a 10-term New York congressman in a 2018 primary, said she prefers to challenge Trump with a “message of going forward” with ambitious policies, rather than returning to the status quo. But ultimately, she said, she hopes that a clear nominee emerges before July so the party can unify behind one candidate.

”I think a brokered convention is obviously more difficult for whoever the eventual nominee is,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that ideally “we will get to a nominee before the convention, and I think that’s what we hope for.”

Biden Momentum

The primary elections on Super Tuesday were the first test of the newly consolidated moderate wing of the party, and Biden outperformed expectations. Strong support in the South helped the former vice president carry states like Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia, but he also claimed surprise victories in delegate-rich Texas, predominantly white Minnesota and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts.

Much of Biden’s Tuesday momentum came from a strong finish in South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary last Saturday. He also got key endorsements from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, after they dropped out of the race and warned of the risks of a far-left nominee like Sanders.

Sanders won four states, including California and Colorado, but Tuesday’s results exposed weaknesses in his outreach to some demographics, according to Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington State. Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that can still be corrected, with most of the delegates still up for grabs.

“For Bernie Sanders, of course he’s going to have to figure out how to reach out to older voters and black voters and build the kind of coalition that’s now required in a two-person race,” Jayapal said. “It’s a very different race.”

Sanders supporters warn that it’s risky to tack to the center after that didn’t work in 2016 when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lost to Trump. Jayapal and Ocasio-Cortez both said exit polls on Tuesday showed that most Democratic voters embrace Sanders’s proposal for a single-payer health care system that doesn’t have private insurance.

Two-Man Race

With the field now narrowed from half a dozen viable candidates to essentially a two-man race, Democrats backing Sanders said the contest would be dramatically reshaped as it focuses on specific differences between Biden and Sanders. The two candidates have differed sharply on issues including trade agreements, the Iraq War and the best approach to revamp the health care system.

Sanders emphasized those distinctions Wednesday, saying that he looks forward to discussing the “very significant differences” between himself and Biden.

“Joe and I have a very different voting record,” Sanders said. “Joe and I have a very different vision for the future of this country. And Joe and I are running very different campaigns.”

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and a Sanders campaign co-chair, said polls suggest Sanders could win several other primary states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.