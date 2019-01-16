Ocasio-Cortez Takes Shot at Banks in Embracing Committee Role

(Bloomberg) -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says her pending appointment to the House panel that oversees Wall Street shows the financial industry’s influence is waning in Washington.

The progressive firebrand, who isn’t yet officially a member of the House Financial Services Committee, took to Twitter Wednesday to send a number of missives arguing that the era of banks using campaign contributions to buy legislative favors is coming to an end.

It’s likely just the start of the 29-year-old lawmaker’s attacks on lenders, and could preview the changing tone of the financial services panel now that Democrats control the House.

Lobbyists have long referred to the committee as the ATM because lawmakers who sit on it are known for their fundraising prowess. But Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Democrats who are poised to join the panel have refused to accept corporate donations.

