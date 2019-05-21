AOC, Warren disappointed by 'Game of Thrones' finale: 'Ugh, this was written by men'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined the legion of “Game of Thrones” fans disappointed by the show’s finale.

“I’m sad,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a video of the two legislators posted to Warren’s Twitter account Tuesday. “Disappointed about it.”

“I was just really… meh,” said Warren.

The pair bemoaned the arcs of the female characters who seemed prime to rule at the end of the series. Instead, one “went crazy” and the other settled for ruling only part of the continent. The lawmakers were not alone in their distaste for the series’ treatment of its female characters, which was discussed at length throughout the show’s final season.

“It’s like, ugh, this was written by men,” said Ocasio-Cortez. The series’ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have faced criticism over the show’s eight-season run for their depictions of sexual assault and characterization of women.

Warren had previously written about “Game of Thrones” and had expressed her love for HBO’s “Ballers,” which stars Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson. Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast in April that she hoped the show ended in democracy, a concept previously considered and then dismissed in the finale.

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

