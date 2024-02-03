OCC: Some wastewater wells near Prague will close following 5.1 magnitude earthquake

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — After a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma on Friday night, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has directed several wastewater disposal wells in the Prague area of Lincoln County to shut down.

According to the OCC, all oil and gas wastewater disposal wells permitted to dispose into the Airbuckle formation that operate within 10 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter will be expected to cease operations by February 17.

The OCC says this decision is intended to mitigate the risk of further seismic activity, since wastewater disposal into the Airbuckle formation has been linked to seismic activity in parts of Oklahoma.

The commission also emphasizes that this is an initial response, and may issue new directives after further study.

