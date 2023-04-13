OCCA denies death row inmate's request for new hearing

Apr. 13—An Oklahoma appeals court denied Thursday a death row inmate's appeal for an evidentiary hearing to view new evidence that attorneys claimed proved his innocence in a 1996 murder.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied the request made by Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jewel Jean "Juli" Busken.

Court documents state Busken, of Benton, Arkansas, was a ballerina and recently finished her last semester at OU when she was abducted from her Norman apartment on Dec. 20, 1996.

Busken's body was found at Lake Stanley Draper in Norman with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head and she had been raped. DNA evidence was obtained from clothing found on Busken and at the location her body was found.

Sanchez's attorneys claimed that DNA evidence proved their client's innocence and that it was his father that committed the murder. The attorneys also argued Sanchez's father confessed to the murder in 2020 to a woman who was too scared "to discuss the matter with anyone" during his lifetime.

OCCA ruled the statement from the woman was considered hearsay stating the statements "contained no details about how and when or how the crimes occurred, whether he acted along or with (Sanchez) or others, or any other verifiable facts."

"Considering the evidence against Anthony Sanchez, this is hardly surprising," OCCA wrote in its opinion. "This new information does not impeach the consistent and compelling evidence of his guilt noted by every court that has reviewed this case."

OCCA also referred to a motion filed by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office stating new DNA testing confirmed Sanchez's father did not commit the murder.

According to the AG's motion, a blood sample from Sanchez's father was obtained from the medical examiner's office following his April 2022 death.

Sanchez is currently scheduled to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Sept. 21, 2023. Sanchez was originally scheduled to be executed on April 6 before OCCA granted the Oklahoma AG's request for more time between executions in January.