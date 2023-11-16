OCCA sets argument in request for new execution date

Nov. 16—Judges from the state's highest court are seeking answers on why a competency trial for an Oklahoma death row inmate was continued to a date past his scheduled execution date.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has scheduled a show case hearing to hear arguments on why the January competency trial date was continued to March, a month after Ryder's Feb. 1, 2024, execution date.

James Chandler Ryder, 61, was sentenced to death for the 1999 death of Daisy Hallum and to life in prison without parole for the 1999 death of Sam Hallum.

Court records and previous News-Capital articles report the Hallums were found dead at their property on April 9, 1999, with investigators believing a shotgun was used in Sam Hallum's death and that Daisy Hallum was bludgeoned to death.

Ryder, from Pittsburg County, was accused in their deaths following a dispute in Longtown. He reportedly lived on the Hallum property for some time before the killings.

Defense attorneys asked a Pittsburg County judge in October 2022 to conduct an evidentiary hearing into the competency of Ryder and order then-Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden Jim Farris to call to attention to the district attorney of Pittsburg County that Ryder is "insane" and competency proceedings should commence.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office filed a petition in December 2022 to inquire into Ryder's competency with a Pittsburg County judge placing the matter onto the January 2024 jury docket.

A request to continue the January 2024 trial was granted and moved to the March 2024 docket, a month after Ryder's Feb. 1, 2024 scheduled execution date.

"Accordingly, the state cannot carry out Ryder's execution of Feb. 1, 2024," an attorney for the Oklahoma AG's Office wrote in its request to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appelas.

The motion asks OCCA to set a new execution date for Ryder "so that a date is on the calendar should he be found competent at the March 2024 trial."

OCCA ordered District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan to respond to questions about his decision to continue the hearing past Ryder's execution date.

Questions included was there good cause, why the trial was not scheduled in a timely manner so it would conclude before February, what circumstances precluded the setting of the trial before February and any additional facts and legal authority that justify the continuance.

Hogan's response is not public but was filed prior to the 10-day deadline imposed by OCCA.

OCCA has ordered attorneys from the Oklahoma AGs Office and from Ryder's defense team to appear before the court on Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. to answer questions.

The order states both sides will have 30 minutes for argument.