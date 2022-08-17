Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Outperformed in the Second Quarter

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -13.33% compared to the S&P 500 Index which lost 16.10% and the Russell 1000 Value Index posted a loss of 12.21%. The bear market affected the performance of the fund in the second quarter and the fund believes that it will act as a blessing for the fund’s long-term performance. Please check the top five holdings of the fund to know more about its best picks in 2022.

In the letter, Smead Capital Management discussed stocks like Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). It is one of the fund’s best-performing stocks in the quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is an oil and natural gas acquisition exploration and development company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has a market capitalization of $58.554 billion. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) closed at $62.86 per share on August 10, 2022. One-month return of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rose to 9.84%, and its 12-month return jumped to 133.94%.

Here's how Smead Capital Management mentioned Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in the Q2, 2022 investor letter:

"For the quarter, our best-performing stocks were Continental Resources (CLR), Merck (MRK) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Despite a steep sell-off in June in the oil and gas stocks, two of our oil stocks made the quarterly list. If you are wondering how we are outperforming the S&P 500 Index in the first half of the year, look no further than our top three performers. Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (CLR) and Conoco Phillips (COP) soared in value and were barely represented in the S&P 500 Index. To quote Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, “We are in the first quarter on higher energy prices!”" Pixabay/Public Domain

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was held by 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter, which was 58 in the previous quarter.

