Occupant, dog killed in residential fire in Plainfield. Here's what we know.

An occupant and a dog were killed in a residential fire in Plainfield Sunday evening.

According to a statement from the Plainfield Police Department, at approximately 6:19 p.m. Sunday, the Quinebaug Valley Communications Center received a report of a residential fire on Pinecrest Drive in Plainfield.

The Atwood Hose and several mutual aid companies were dispatched and upon arrival encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half story single family residence.

Upon extinguishing the fire, an occupant and a dog were located deceased inside the residence.

Due to the fatality, the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit was requested to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the deceased and a post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place Monday. The incident remains under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office and the Plainfield Police Department.

No further information on this incident is available at this time.

