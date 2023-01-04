Occupants of black pickup truck sought in BB gun shooting

Jan. 4—A 29-year-old Joplin man reported being shot in the neck with a BB gun early Sunday morning near the intersection of Junge Boulevard and Maiden Lane by one of two occupants of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Tyler S. Fosbenner did not require immediate medical attention for the injury sustained in the 1:55 a.m. assault. Police Capt. William Davis said Fosbenner told police that he did not know the occupants of the truck.

Davis said the report remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrests having been made.