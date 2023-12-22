Occupants escape injury in Brightline vs. car crash at Confusion Corner in Stuart

STUART — Occupants of a car escaped injury Thursday evening at Confusion Corner, where a Brightline train hit their vehicle, police said.

Police went at 6:38 p.m. to the busy intersection and located the damaged car. The train appears to have hit the front of the car, smashing the right side and windshield.

A Brightline train crashed into a car Thursday evening Dec. 21, 2023, at Confusion Corner in Stuart, Florida.

The driver apparently got stuck in traffic and had to stop the car on the tracks, according to a preliminary police investigation. When the crossing arms came down, the occupants left the vehicle.

The crossing gates are back open and the area was clear of debris Friday morning. Testing of the safety system was expected to be completed Thursday night, according to police.

Brightline officials declined to comment on the crash.

This story will be updated.

More: More changes to come for traffic flow at Vero Beach intersections near railroad crossings

More: Woman escapes car stuck on tracks before Brightline crash in Jensen Beach

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Occupants avoid injury in Stuart in Brightline train vs. car crash