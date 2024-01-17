Occupants flee exploding home with possible drug lab inside, California cops say

An explosion from a possible drug lab inside a home left one person critically injured, California police said.

On Jan. 16, police officers and fire officials in Fremont responded to a home after getting reports of an explosion, according to a Facebook post by police.

The people inside the house fled before officers arrived, officials said.

The occupants of the other units were evacuated while police investigated, officers said.

Later, one person checked themselves into a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, but drug detectives from the Major Crimes Task Force believe there was a possible drug lab inside the home, according to the release.

Fremont is about 100 miles southwest of Sacramento.

