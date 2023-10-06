Occupants of fleeing car exchange gunfire with Milwaukee officers in police chase. No one injured, two squad cars struck

The occupants of a fleeing vehicle struck two Milwaukee police squad cars with gunfire and police fired back during an early-morning chase Friday.

No one was struck by the exchange of gunfire, police said in a news release.

The pursuit began about 2:40 a.m. near North 22nd and West Melvina streets, police said. During the chase, the occupants "fired multiple times at the police," the release said.

The occupants got out of the car and ran away near South 33rd and West Mitchell streets, but police arrested the driver, a 28-year-old man. Police said they are continuing to search for the other occupants.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police squads struck as gunfire exchanged during car chase