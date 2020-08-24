Occupants of gold Honda Accord may have clues about missing mom’s disappearance, FBI says

The FBI released a photo Monday of a gold Honda Accord that was seen outside a Hollywood RaceTrac gas station July 27.

Investigators say the occupants of the car may have information about the disappearance of a missing 21-year-old mom, Leila Cavett.

Cavett’s 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering in a Miramar apartment complex on July 26. Cavett has not yet been seen since.

Last week, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information that helps find Cavett. The agency also released video clips of Cavett’s whereabouts before mysteriously disappearing.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020 FBI Special agent George Piro asked for the public’s assistance into the mysterious disappearance of Leila Cavett. Leila is a 21-year-old mother who was last seen on July 26, 2020, hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn was found wandering alone in an apartment complex near the 1800 block of SW 68th Avenue in Miramar, Florida.

The last known clip was at the Racetrac, 5800 Hollywood Blvd., on the night of July 25.

The picture released Monday is from July 27, which is a day after Kamdyn was found. Investigators say the four-door sedan, which has visible damage to the left rear bumper, was parked near the fuel pumps between 11:24 and 11:28 p.m.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have witnessed something related to the investigation of 21-year-old missing mother, Leila Cavett,” the FBI said in a new release.

The FBI, along with the Miramar and Hollywood police departments, have been trying to find Cavett since her son Kamdyn was found walking around in the 1800 block of Southwest 68th Avenue, in the area of the Willowbrook Apartments, at around 8 a.m. July 26.

Cavett, who lived in Georgia prior to coming to South Florida, drove here in a white pickup truck, which was later found at a Hollywood Walmart.

On Aug. 16, Shanon Ryan, a man who calls himself a witch, was picked up on charges of lying to authorities. The next day, Ryan, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was charged with kidnapping after investigators say his car was seen near where Kamdyn was dropped off.

He was still in Broward’s Main Jail Monday evening.

Ryan, before his arrest, had posted an hour-long video about his relationship with Cavett and said he was the last person to see her.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.