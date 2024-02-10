All occupants of truck and SUV damaged in Naples highway plane crash survived, FHP says

All the occupants of the automobiles damaged in Friday's fiery plane crash on I-75 in Naples survived, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Five people were on the private jet when it crashed on the highway, killing two people on board.

Two ground vehicles were damaged in the crash: a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2023 Nissan Armada SUV. The driver of the Silverado, a 48-year-old Naples man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, FHP said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 66-year-old woman, and her two passengers, an 85-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, escaped with no injuries. The occupants of the Nissan were all from Massachusetts, according to FHP.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, at about 3:10 p.m.

The pilot reported a dual engine failure to the Naples airport shortly before the crash, according to a recording of flight communications. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

