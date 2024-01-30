In occupied Donetsk, activists raised the Ukrainian flag on the central square - photos

In occupied Donetsk, members of Ukraine’s resistance movement raised the Ukrainian flag on the city hall, the Telegram channel Mariupol.Sprotyv reported on Jan. 30.

Members of the resistance published a photo showing the Ukrainian flag flying on theadministration building which is used the so-called "DPR" occupation authorities. It is not known when the photo was taken or how long the Ukrainian flag had been flying over the building.

On Jan. 22, activists from the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement raised a blue and yellow flag in temporarily occupied Crimea and in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast in honor of the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

Read also: Video shows giant Ukrainian national flag floating above occupied Donetsk

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine