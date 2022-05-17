Occupied Mariupol awaits Kadyrovites brutality - Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO

The Ukrainian authorities have received indirect confirmation that the Russian occupiers, having almost destroyed Mariupol, plan to give it to the Kadyrovites [Chechen paramilitaries supporting the Russian Armed Forces].

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Certain parts of the puzzle of what the occupiers plan to do with Mariupol are becoming a bit clearer – particularly who will be the conditional overseer (‘curator’)  of the restoration. Our sources from Ivashchenko's circle [regional overseer appointed by the Russian Federation] have reported that the ‘overseers’ will be from Chechnya.

Mariupol turned out to be too unfriendly and nationalistic. Therefore, in order to intimidate and suppress a resistance, Mariupol will be given to the Kadyrovites. Including the port and the right to loot. We have now obtained a partial confirmation of this."

Details: According to Andriushchenko, on 17 May a meeting between occupation official and State Duma deputy Sablin ("overseer" Mariupol’s occupation since 2014), and Chechen political officials Adam Delimkhanov, and Ahmed Dolgaev was held for the first time in Mariupol.

Plans for the "restoration of Mariupol" were discussed.

"The Kadyrovites were listed as hosts, and the meeting schedule read more like an assessment and inventory of what was left, rather than, say, a ‘recovery plan’," the mayor's advisor said.

