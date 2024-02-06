Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant faces staff shortage of 50% – IAEA

The occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant only employs half the number of personnel required, and the station's nuclear fuel life is also running out.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, during a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: According to Grossi, the need for a sufficient number of Ukrainian personnel at the IAEA station has been repeatedly mentioned. Despite the fact that the ZNPP should have more than 10,000 employees, there is currently a 50% staff shortage.

Quote: "We are talking about highly qualified and licensed staff. They can't just be taken away," said Halushchenko.

The minister went on to say that the Russians who could replace Ukrainian staff are not licensed specialists. As a result, this could have an impact on the ZNPP operation as well as nuclear and radiation safety.

Furthermore, it is reported that the use of nuclear fuel at the station poses an additional threat. According to Halushchenko, its time is running out. In such cases, decisions must be made that have a significant impact on nuclear safety.

"We will insist on conducting the deepest possible assessment of the technical condition on our part," Grossi added.

It is added that another issue is the external power supply of ZNPP power units.

Background:

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency, arrived in Kyiv and met with the heads of the Ministry of Energy, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, and Energoatom (Ukraine's government regulator of nuclear power plants).

Support UP or become our patron!