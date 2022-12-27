The occupier in the interception complains that the Russian army has stopped paying for injuries

22
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

In the latest call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, an occupier says that the Russian leadership has stopped paying funds to the occupiers who were injured. Also, the Russian Federation is refusing to dismiss mercenaries after the end of their contracts.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Quote: "They’ve stopped paying for injuries sustained in battle altogether."

Details: In particular, the Russian occupier told his friend about contracts being signed in a coercive manner, as well as the lack of payment for injuries sustained in battle:

&nbsp;

  • everyone is forced to sign a contract;

  • no one wants to serve, and only those over 50 are dismissed;

  • no payment for contusions and injuries from now on.

At the same time, the occupier shared one "positive" thing. He said that the Russians have new equipment that will soon be sent to the front line.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russian invaders fire at maternity ward of hospital in Kherson

    Russian invaders fired at the maternity ward of a hospital in Kherson on 27 December. No one was injured. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chairman of the Office of the President, on Telegram Quote: "Kherson.

  • Instead of burial or cremation, become a potted plant or a birdhouse for your loved ones to remember you by

    The list of burial alternatives continues to grow: Paper urns, memorial trees and biodegradable caskets are options for those who want to be more eco-friendly

  • "Candidate" from Wagner Group Head and Commander of Russian army in Ukraine heads western troops of Russia

    Evgeniy Nikiforov, a candidate from the axis of Surovikin-Prigozhin [commander of the Russian army in Ukraine and head of Wagner Group - ed.], became the commander of the troops of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation instead of Sergei Kuzovlev from the axis of Shoigu-Gerasimov [Russian Defence Minister and his First Deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - ed.

  • Ukraine's border guards do not see forming of offensive group in Belarus

    Currently, the border guards are not reporting the formation of an offensive group in Belarus, which would be ready to invade from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Source: Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing in Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre Quote: "The situation on the Belarusian front fully remains under control, although it is somewhat tense, especially in the information field.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Russians "squeeze out" some advance, suffer losses in Lyman front Zelenskyy

    The areas of the front in the east of Ukraine are now particularly difficult, but the Ukrainian defenders are managing to destroy and capture the Russian invaders. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address on 26 December Quote: "The frontline.

  • Oil prices boosted by China optimism as Russia responds to crude price cap

    Energy futures rise Tuesday, holding on to solid gains as Russia bans the sale of oil and oil products to countries that participate in a price cap on the country's crude exports.

  • Zelenskyy promises rapid implementation of agreements reached in US

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, promises not to waste time and quickly implement everything that was agreed upon during his visit to the United States of America. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Today I held an extended meeting on the results of my visit to the USA and the implementation of the agreements.

  • Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian drone over a Russian airbase

    Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian drone over an airbase deep inside Russian territory. CBS News' Tanya Rivero has more on that plus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Christmas message to his nation.

  • Browns guard Wyatt Teller frustrated by lack of 'execution at the right time' in loss

    Browns right guard Wyatt Teller couldn't hide his frustration over the latest loss to the Saints and how the team didn't execute at the right time.

  • Ukraine Foreign Minister Calls for Peace Summit to End War with Russia

    Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling for a peace summit to be held at the end of February to end country's war with Russia.

  • Russian Foreign Minister complains that US is "threatening" to kill Putin

    Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has claimed that representatives of the US Department of Defense have allegedly threatened to deliver a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin. Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS Quote: "Washington went the farthest: there, some 'unnamed officials' from the Pentagon threatened to deliver a 'decapitating strike' on the Kremlin.

  • Russia rejects Ukraine 'peace summit' proposal: 'Diplomacy 404'

    Russia has rejected Kyiv's calls for a 'peace summit' mediated by the UN to end the war and called it 'diplomacy 404.'

  • Ukraine seizes property of Russian oligarch Usmanov worth almost US$54m

    With the aid of the materials provided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the court has seized the property of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov worth UAH 2 billion [US$54 million]: the issue of transferring the property to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets is being considered now.

  • 401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making

    Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.

  • Russian authorities urge calm among residents of Engels, Russian Ministry of Defence confirms 3 deaths

    Following the explosions in Engels, Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast, wrote that "there is absolutely no threat to the residents"; the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the fire that broke out.

  • Russia's Putin and China's Xi to confer this week - TASS quotes Kremlin

    It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details in due course. Putin and Xi proclaimed a "no limits" partnership between the two countries when the Russian leader visited Beijing in February, three weeks before his invasion of Ukraine. With Western countries condemning the war and slamming Russia's economy with sanctions, the partnership with China has taken on even greater importance for Putin, though he publicly acknowledged in September that Beijing had expressed "questions and concern" over Ukraine.

  • Family of eight shot dead in occupied Makiivka, the youngest was 1 year old

    A family of eight people, including four children, has been shot dead in temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The occupation authorities claimed that the killers were common thieves, who had already been apprehended, but Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, suggests that the murder was committed by mercenaries from the Wagner Group [Russian private military company - ed.

  • South Korea's Yoon slams response to North drones, vows to create drone unit

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, and try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017. The incident rekindled questions about South Korea's air defences at a time when it is trying to rein in the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

  • Russia continues to produce Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles, but not at same rate as before

    Russia is continuing to produce Iskander, Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles, but not at a pace to launch massive attacks frequently. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Quote: "The [Russian] industry [for production of missiles - ed.