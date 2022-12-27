The occupier in the interception complains that the Russian army has stopped paying for injuries

In the latest call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, an occupier says that the Russian leadership has stopped paying funds to the occupiers who were injured. Also, the Russian Federation is refusing to dismiss mercenaries after the end of their contracts.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Quote: "They’ve stopped paying for injuries sustained in battle altogether."

Details: In particular, the Russian occupier told his friend about contracts being signed in a coercive manner, as well as the lack of payment for injuries sustained in battle:

everyone is forced to sign a contract;

no one wants to serve, and only those over 50 are dismissed;

no payment for contusions and injuries from now on.

At the same time, the occupier shared one "positive" thing. He said that the Russians have new equipment that will soon be sent to the front line.

