The Security Service of Ukraine published a video of the interrogation of a captured Russian medic who says that other occupiers left her on the battlefield to bleed out.

Details: The woman participated in the war against Ukraine as a volunteer. Her storm brigade was defeated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the very first battle, and the wounded medic was abandoned by her fellow Russians on the battlefield.

Ukrainian troops found her unconscious from blood loss and provided first aid.

Quote: "They (Russians – ed.) promised to evacuate me…I asked them to at least give me a first aid kit as we were running out of them, but the other guys and I kept bleeding. We hoped there would be an evacuation…But then we realised that they weren’t coming for us."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine recommends the mobilised Russians and other occupiers in Ukraine turn themselves over to the Ukrainian side.

On 12 October, information was released that a Russian woman named Anna Babitskaya from the Russian city of Voronezh had been captured. She claimed to have volunteered for the war to avoid her husband being mobilised. The last entry in her notebook read: "I’m gonna slaughter Ukrainians!"

