Occupiers admit hydroelectric power plant blown up by Russian sabotage group

The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted a conversation between the occupiers, in which they said that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up by a Russian sabotage group.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote from the Security Service: "The invaders wanted to blackmail Ukraine by blowing up the dam and caused a man-made disaster in our country's south."

Details: "It's not them [Ukraine – ed.] who have struck. Our sabotage group is there. They wanted to scare them with this dam. It didn't go according to plan, it was more than they planned," says the Russian military.

The occupier goes on to describe the consequences of this disaster, which Russia is trying to hide: rising water levels, flooding and destruction.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

