Occupiers deport Ukrainian prisoners to Russia for rejecting Russian citizenship — Kyiv

Forced passportization also continues in prisons on the DPR.

Russian occupation “authorities” are forcibly deporting Ukrainian prisoners to Russian territory if they refuse Russian citizenship, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Nov. 9.

“The National Resistance Centre has received evidence of the forced deportation of Ukrainian prisoners held by the Russians in detention centres in the temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine],” the NRC said in its message.

"Thus, concerned people sent us scans of documents on the forced transfer of Ukrainians from Luhansk to Novocherkassk (Rostov region)."

According to their information, only those Ukrainian prisoners who refuse to accept a Russian passport are being transferred.

The NRC emphasized that all collaborators involved in the abduction of Ukrainians are known to the Ukrainian resistance and will be held accountable for their actions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine