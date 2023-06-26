Occupiers drop a chemical projectile on Ukrainian positions, with wind in their faces

Russian invasion forces dropped a chemical projectile on Ukrainian soldiers but with the wind blowing the chemicals back at them, a military spokesperson for the army in the Tauride sector, Valeriy Shershen, said on national television on June 25.

The incident happened near Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, Shershen said.

"A prohibited chemical projectile was reportedly dropped pm a Ukrainian position, an aerosol munition with a suffocating action. (However), the wind was blowing in the enemy's direction," Shershen said.

He added that the occupiers tried to advance in Maryinka direction in the past 24 hours with a total of 13 firefights being recorded.

Russian troops also conducted artillery fire missions with tanks, multiple rocket launchers and artillery in the past day alone, Shershen said. Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobeda, Heorhiivka, Kurakhivka and Oleksiyivka came under enemy fire.

The Ukrainian army repelled allof the enemy assualts and forced them to withdraw.

Russian occupying troops are still trying to attack in the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas, A total of 29 firefights were recorded in the past 24 hours there.

Russia has lost in total over 224,000 of its soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including 720 in the past day alone, according to counts kept by the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian defenders destroyed 19 of the enemy's artillery systems in the same period of time.

