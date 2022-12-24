Occupiers forbid residents of Hornostaivka to leave their homes for 10 days General Staff
The Russian occupiers forbade people in the settlement of Hornostaivka, Kherson Oblast, to leave their homes for 10 days, the General Staff reports.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Details: The Russian occupiers imposed a 24-hour curfew in Hornostaivka, Kherson Oblast, from 25 December to 3 January 2023.
Quote: "For almost 10 days, local residents are prohibited from leaving their homes and moving around the settlement."
