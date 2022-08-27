Occupiers will keep the explosions in Crimea secret so that Russians do not flee Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 13:04

The occupying "administration" of Crimea has demanded that explosions at military facilities be kept secret, since thousands of Russians are trying to escape from the territory of the peninsula, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine notes.

Source: The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, during a meeting, the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Bulgakov, ordered that explosions at ammunition depots and military facilities, which are increasingly occurring on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, be kept secret.

In order to prevent panic, in cases where information about the destruction of military facilities becomes publicly known, the occupiers will attribute these to negligence of certain officials whose names have already been disclosed and who will be held accountable.

According to estimates by Ukrainian intelligence, thousands of Russians are already trying urgently to leave the territory of Crimea after the latest explosions at military storage sites.

Background: British intelligence said Russia had lost at least eight warplanes in the explosions at the Saky military airfield, although it is still possible to use the airfield.

