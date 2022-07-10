Occupiers kill 20-year-old Ukrainian dancesport champion

Olena Barsukova – Journalist of Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia 10 July 2022

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian occupiers have killed Daria Kurdel, a 20-year-old champion of Ukraine in dancesport.

The girl died from shrapnel wounds as a result of a missile attack on the Inhulets residential areas on 9 July.

The tragic news was announced on the Facebook page of the National University of Odesa Law Academy.

At the time of the shelling, Daria was training with her father on the sports ground, writes Tribuna.

Both were hospitalised, but Daria’s life was beyond saving.

The athlete's father is currently in the hospital.

Daria Kurdel studied at a higher college, and then entered the Kryvyi Rih Faculty of the National University of Odesa Law Academy.

"She was a responsible, smart and ambitious girl, took an active part in student life, and loved sports," the university's employees wrote.

The girl was the winner of many international dancesport competitions.

