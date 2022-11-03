Occupiers panic because of Ukrainian artillery: only 1 in 20 survive

Ukrainska Pravda
The Russian occupiers admit that the Ukrainian artillery is powerful, and only 1 in 20 occupiers survive the attacks.

Source: Press-service of the Security Service of Ukraine, which published the intercepted calls of the occupiers

Quote: "The missile and artillery units of Ukraine make the Russian army panic. In calls intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine, the occupiers admit that only 1 in 20 Russians survive the attacks of Ukrainian artillery. This compilation is dedicated to the Artillery Forces Day that make the occupiers panic every day."

Quote from occupier: "We have no personnel left… We had, like, eight companies with 120 soldiers in each. Now there are only 45 people left…And this is the artillery war. Grad, Uragan, Smerch, Tornado, Vihr multiple launch rocket systems won’t shut up at all."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine remarks that this is the testimony of a Russian soldier deployed on the Donetsk front.

Another occupier compliments the Ukrainian soldiers: "Their artillery work is dope. It blows an armoured vehicle up in half. We don’t know how to shoot. I just wanna escape from here as soon as possible."

Both occupiers contemplate deserting the battlefield. What motivates them is the survival statistics.

The Security Service of Ukraine recommends everyone who does not want to be cannon fodder in this war not to hesitate to make the only right decision. Giving yourself up to captivity will save your life.

The occupiers can call +380665803498, +380931192984 to get detailed instructions on how to do this.

