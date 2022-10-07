Occupiers post video of first mobilised soldiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who are apparently "raring to go"

18
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

IRYNA BALACHUK FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:16

Volodymyr Rohov, a so-called "member of the main council" of the occupiers’ "military-civilian administration" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has said that the first conscripts from the partial mobilisation announced by Putin have begun to arrive in the oblast.

Source: Rohov on Telegram

Quote from Rohov: "Servicemen drafted into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the partial mobilisation are continuing to arrive in the zone of the special military operation.

The first groups of mobilised soldiers have arrived in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; they are currently undergoing an intensive combat training course at training grounds, which takes the experience of the battles of recent months into account."

Details: Rohov also posted a video featuring mobilised soldiers, in which a man named "Magomed-Abdul Kerimov, officer of the Russian Armed Forces" says the conscripts have already completed all the necessary training – fire, engineering and military medical training.

According to Kerimov, "the personnel demonstrate particular engagement and determination: everyone is raring to go."

The Russian officer also insists that these soldiers "went voluntarily to the enlistment offices as soon as the partial mobilisation was announced", they are "equipped with the latest technology – modern assault rifles, ammunition and body armour", and they are apparently "eager to join the ranks of fighting units and destroy the enemy".

Background:

  • On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens. Residents of Russia began to flee the country en masse. Less than two weeks after the partial mobilisation was announced, about 700,000 people had reportedly left Russia.

  • British intelligence suggested that Russia would have organisational difficulties in providing everything necessary for the training of the mobilised soldiers, and they could be on the front lines after minimal training.

  • Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy all enemies, no matter how many of them there are.

  • On 28 September, it was reported that the first mobilised soldiers had arrived at the front in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

    Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on the bridge comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70, dealing him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”

  • Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

    Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews said Meadows' text messages from January 6 show he many people told him to get the situation under control.

  • Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including the Russian-held…

  • Crimean bridge hit, fuel train on fire, road section downed

    Ukraine woke on Oct. 8 to dramatic images and video of the Crimean bridge, a symbol of Russia's invasion and war, on fire and partially collapsed.

  • Russia’s Putin now face to face with an existential crisis in Ukraine as he marks 70th birthday

    As he turned 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule.

  • Desperate Europeans Return to the World’s Oldest Fuel for Warmth

    (Bloomberg) -- Not far from Berlin’s Nazi-era Tempelhof airport, Peter Engelke is putting up a new security gate at his warehouse because of concerns about desperate people pilfering his stock. The precious asset at risk is firewood.Engelke’s actions reflect growing anxiety across Europe as the continent braces for energy shortfalls, and possibly blackouts, this winter. The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is the latest sign of the region’s critical position as Russia slashes su

  • The Job Market Has Been Like Musical Chairs. Will the Music Stop?

    When Debbie Ricks lost her job as a server in March 2020, she decided to chase a long cast-aside ambition: She would try to become a photojournalist and get away from her undertipping customers. Last year seemed to be the time for a professional leap. She had unemployment checks coming in, $1,200 a month. She could supplement food stamps with the pasta and applesauce cans she found on the streets. Most important, every restaurant in Washington, D.C., seemed to be hiring; at any moment, she figur

  • Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager

    A Texas police officer who shot and wounded a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired, police said. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting Erik Cantu, 17, on Oct. 2 in a fast food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a video statement released Wednesday. Brennand had responded to an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant when he saw the Cantu inside the car, which had evaded him a day earlier, Campos said.

  • Pentagon: No sign Putin is planning to use nukes after Biden's 'Armageddon' comment

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan recently said the U.S. takes Putin’s threats seriously, but does not see any indications that he is planning to use nuclear weapons.

  • 'The Army Gave a Hunting Permit to Radical Partisans': What a General's Bout with Fox Could Mean for Women

    The service has been rocked over a watchdog investigation that reportedly criticizes a senior officer for rebuking attacks on servicewomen.

  • Almost all men mobilised in remote regions of Russia, but almost none in Moscow Ukraines General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 18:49 The mobilisation plan in Moscow is less than 0.2% of the population and it is not even half fulfilled. In contrast, a large number of the male population is being mobilised in remote regions of the Russian Federation.

  • 'They Are in a Panic': Ukraine's Troops Size Up the Enemy

    STAVKY, Ukraine — Racing down a road with his men in pursuit of retreating Russian soldiers, a battalion commander came across an abandoned Russian armored vehicle, its engine still running. Inside there was a sniper rifle, rocket propelled grenades, helmets and belongings. The men were gone. “They dropped everything: personal care, helmets,” said the commander, who uses the code name Swat. “I think it was a special unit, but they were panicking. It was raining very hard, the road was bad and th

  • Walmart’s 50+ deals are bonkers all weekend long — save over 40%!

    This just in: Amazing deals on Beats, Apple, Google and tons more...starting at just $3!

  • Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk was responding to a question about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

  • Willow Smith shares her wicked wisdom on hardest-rocking record yet: 'Women have a lot to be angry about'

    17 years after her mom Jada faced “racist and sexist” pushback and even "physical violence" for fronting a metal band, Willow is conquering the rock world with the critically acclaimed 'Copingmechanism.'

  • Crimea's Kerch Bridge ablaze after explosions

    STORY: Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network."A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).Reuters could not independently verify the reports.Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

  • NBA rumors: Leaked Draymond Green video altered Warriors' view of situation

    The Warriors' view of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation was altered after a video of the incident was leaked.

  • General Staff report: Russian forces deploy 500 convicts as reinforcements in Donetsk Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 07:10 Five hundred recently conscripted criminal offenders have been deployed to reinforce the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

  • Mahi mahi are dwindling and Keys charter boat captains agree why. ‘This is disgraceful.’

    Jon Reynolds, a Florida Keys charter boat fishing captain, opened up a plastic trash bag Thursday night during a meeting with federal regulators and pulled out a huge ball of thick monofilament line that’s used to target en masse mahi mahi, also commonly known as dolphinfish.

  • Anthony Rapp Takes Stand in Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey, Recounts ‘Incredibly Upsetting’ Encounter

    “Rent” and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp took the stand on Friday afternoon in his $40 million civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey. Rapp alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. “I was this 14-year-old child, and I had no desire to have any kind […]