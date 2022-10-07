Occupiers post video of first mobilised soldiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who are apparently "raring to go"

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:16

Volodymyr Rohov, a so-called "member of the main council" of the occupiers’ "military-civilian administration" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has said that the first conscripts from the partial mobilisation announced by Putin have begun to arrive in the oblast.

Source: Rohov on Telegram

Quote from Rohov: "Servicemen drafted into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the partial mobilisation are continuing to arrive in the zone of the special military operation.

The first groups of mobilised soldiers have arrived in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; they are currently undergoing an intensive combat training course at training grounds, which takes the experience of the battles of recent months into account."

Details: Rohov also posted a video featuring mobilised soldiers, in which a man named "Magomed-Abdul Kerimov, officer of the Russian Armed Forces" says the conscripts have already completed all the necessary training – fire, engineering and military medical training.

According to Kerimov, "the personnel demonstrate particular engagement and determination: everyone is raring to go."

The Russian officer also insists that these soldiers "went voluntarily to the enlistment offices as soon as the partial mobilisation was announced", they are "equipped with the latest technology – modern assault rifles, ammunition and body armour", and they are apparently "eager to join the ranks of fighting units and destroy the enemy".

Background:

On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens. Residents of Russia began to flee the country en masse. Less than two weeks after the partial mobilisation was announced, about 700,000 people had reportedly left Russia.

British intelligence suggested that Russia would have organisational difficulties in providing everything necessary for the training of the mobilised soldiers, and they could be on the front lines after minimal training.

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy all enemies, no matter how many of them there are.

On 28 September, it was reported that the first mobilised soldiers had arrived at the front in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!