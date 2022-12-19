Occupiers repeat Kherson scenario in Melitopol

32
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The Defence Forces of the south of Ukraine see the signs that in relation to the occupied city of Melitopol, the Russian occupiers are following the same scenario by which they retreated from the city of Kherson.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), on the air of the 24 TV-channel broadcast

Quote: "Everything is going according to the very same scenario they followed on the right bank [of the Dnipro river – ed.]. Seems like they really liked it [the scenario – ed.].

At first they were accumulating troops around Kherson, building fortifications, then they reported that they were going to retreat from some settlements, then were preparing for street fights, then were saying that there is still hope for them, then stole what they considered valuable from banks and other institutions.

Basically, they are repeating themselves, they love stepping on the same rake. We will let them follow the same scenario as we already know how it all will end."

Details: Humeniuk stated that the occupiers are trying to establish a defence line on the positions in the hinterland on the left bank of the Dnipro river at the moment, just to have something to report to their superiors.

Previously: The mayor of Melitopol stated that the Russian occupiers are preparing for street fighting in the temporarily occupied city – anti-tank pyramids made of concrete called "dragon’s teeth" were put in the city centre.

Background:

  • On 11 November, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence reported that Kherson is now under the control of the Ukrainian army. The Russian Army retreated from the Oblast centre found on the right bank of the Dnipro river.

  • On 15 November, Operational Command Pivden (South) announced that the Russian occupation troops were moving 15-20 kilometres inland from their constructed frontiers on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast; however, the South Defence Forces are taking the Russians’ logistics under their fire control.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




