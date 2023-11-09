Occupiers report missile attack on Skadovsk: Russian base supposedly hit

High-ranking Russian officers have been killed as a result of an early morning strike from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on the occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Centre; Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Volodymyr Saldo, the so-called "acting governor of Kherson Oblast" on social media; Russian Radio Liberty; Russia's Investigative Committee

Details: The National Resistance Centre reports that two powerful explosions were heard in the city around 09:30. According to unconfirmed data, the attack hit a temporary deployment point of one of the FSB units. The Russians’ emergency services are currently at the scene.

Suspilne confirmed that there had been explosions in the occupied city of Skadovsk.

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that the hit took place near the building of a former collective farm at the intersection of Gagarin and Portova Streets.

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Everything is shut off, no one is allowed to get close. We already know about at least 15 wounded and five ‘good Russians’ [i.e. dead ones – ed.] who will never return home."

More details: So-called "acting governor of Kherson Oblast" Volodymyr Saldo denied the missile attack on Skadovsk, saying that only a residential area had been hit.

Update: Radio Liberty reported that the strike was carried out using HIMARS. The second floor of the building was destroyed. Radio Liberty’s Russian and Ukrainian sources said several high-ranking Russian officers were killed.

The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it had "initiated a criminal case", claiming that a civilian facility was damaged, and that people were killed and injured.

PHOTOs: ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S SOCIAL MEDIA

Support UP or become our patron!