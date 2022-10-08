Occupiers resume movement across Crimean Bridge, people are buying up food in panic

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 16:27

Sergey Aksyonov, the "head" of the occupation administration of Crimea, has claimed that the movement of cars and buses across the Crimean Bridge resumed.

Source: Aksyonov on Telegram; Refat Chubarov, leader of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatars in a commentary for Suspilne and during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The movement of motor transport across the Crimean bridge has resumed. At the moment, the passage is open for cars and buses after they undergo a full inspection procedure.

We ask truck drivers to plan their route using the Kerch ferry crossing. In two hours, the Kerch-2 ferry will be available as a means of transportation across the Kerch Strait".

Details: Aksyonov also said that the railway line over the bridge would be operational by the end of the day.

Refat Chubarov, the head of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatars, reported that people are panic-buying food and fuel following the fire and partial destruction of the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait.

"Bakery products were swept off the shelves this morning; flour and cereals are being bought in batches of 3 kg per person. We don’t know yet if these are centralised orders by the authorities. We do have photos of what is happening. The longest queues are at petrol stations to buy fuel," Chubarov stated.

He added that in the eastern outskirts of the city of Kerch, there is a long queue of people who want to leave the peninsula by ferry.

"It’s already longer than 3 km, that was more than two hours ago, and there is still no ferry. They are waiting for it to leave, and there’s already a queue of people who urgently want to leave the Crimean peninsula," Chubarov said.

The introduction of restrictions on the purchase of food and petrol in Crimea has been confirmed by local residents on Susplne [local community media].

Background:

On the morning of 8 October, it was reported that a large fire had broken out on the railway line of the Crimean Bridge.

The occupying authorities of Crimea claimed that a truck had exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called head of the Parliament of Crimea, said that the road surface on the Crimean Bridge had been damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".

Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country, has been informed about the fire on the Crimean Bridge; he instructed government officials to set up a special investigation commission.

Russian media published a video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!