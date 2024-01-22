Occupiers terrorize locals with surveys, mayor reveals disturbing tactics

Russians are conducting telephone surveys on socio-political topics among local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram on Jan. 21.

“The occupiers are terrorizing residents on the phone,” Fedorov wrote.

Residents of temporarily occupied territories receive calls with surveys on mobile numbers of Russian operators. The surveys inquire whether respondents will participate in “elections“ and whether life has become “good” under Russian occupation.

“In response, our people put surveyors on ‘blacklists’ and await de-occupation,” said Fedorov.

It was reported on Jan. 18 that on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, invaders conducted a “unified day of signatures” in support of nominating Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the “elections” for the President of the Russian Federation.

