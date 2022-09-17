The occupiers torture room found in liberated Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:11

The Russian army tortured people in the cellar of the so-called "people’s militia" in the town of Kozacha Lopan when it was under siege.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 17 September the administration of the Derhachi district prosecutor’s office conducted a search in one of the rooms of the so-called "People’s militia of the town of Kozacha Lopan". The search was conducted within the framework of the criminal investigation into collaborationist activity (Article 111-1 part 7 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Quote: "Law enforcement discovered that during the occupation of the settlement (of Kozacha Lopan) representatives of Russia created a pseudo law enforcement agency. A torture room was organized in the cellar of a building where the agency was located where civilians were subjected to inhumane tortures.

During the search, documents were seized that confirm the operation of the pseudo-police station, as well as describing an apparatus that the occupiers used to torture civilians with electric current.

People who worked for the representatives of the aggressor state have been identified, and means are being taken to hold them accountable".

Previously: On 16 September, Ihor Klymenko, the Head of the National Police of Ukraine reported that ten torture chambers had been found on the released territories of Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian troops liberated Kozacha Lopan on 11 September.

