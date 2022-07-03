The occupiers tortured the diver of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to death - the mayor of Enerhodar

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 21:30

Andrii Honcharuk, a diver of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [ZNPP] hydraulic workshop, died in Enerhodar, after being tortured by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, on Telegram

Quote from Orlov: "Today, on 3 July, diver Andrii Honcharuk of the Zaporizhzhia NPP hydraulic workshop passed away.

A few days ago, a worker of a nuclear power plant, an experienced and professional diver was extremely brutally beaten by the occupiers. The man was asked to dive into the spray pond of the ZNPP, and after his refusal, monsters in human form tortured Andrii Honcharuk."

Details: Orlov reported that Honcharuk was taken to the Enerhodar hospital with numerous injuries and in a coma. But the injuries turned out to be incompatible with life, and on Sunday he died without regaining consciousness.

Background: