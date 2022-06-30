Occupiers try to find $20,000 each in bribes to escape the war - Security Service of Ukraine

ROMAN PETRENKO – THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 17:24

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has intercepted a conversation between two Russian occupiers who are trying to find $20,000 each to be "demobilised" from the war.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The father, who was mobilised in the so-called "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic], tells his son that he is trying to reach out to people who could help them both to be "demobilised". He admits that he has no regrets about selling his car to do this.

But his son insists that won’t be enough because the going rate for "demobilisation" is $20,000, not $2,000 as his father had thought: "Well, they used to take that much [$2,000], yes, but now that people are sitting around here, they’ve put it up (the amount of the bribe). Basically, demobilisation costs $20,000."

The SSU concludes that the occupiers’ prices are simple: if you figure it out at once, you can buy your way out of "mobilisation" on the spot for $2,000. If not, then it will cost you ten times more to escape from the front.

The SSU would also like to remind the occupiers about a free alternative - the emergency line 2402, which they can use to surrender.