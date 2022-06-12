Occupying forces will leave Mariupol without compensation and without heating in winter - adviser to the mayor

OLENA ROSHCHINA — SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 11:20

Russian occupying forces are going to demolish ruined houses in Mariupol; they are not promising to fully compensate for the damage, and instead of heating the houses they are preparing heating tents for the winter.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "There were reports from the occupiers of demolition within two weeks with a demand for eviction with reference to all the partially destroyed houses. The occupiers are not giving answers about where and how people will be relocated later, shifting the problem onto Mariupol residents again."

Details: According to Andriushchenko, the occupation administration is continuing the practice of arranging landfills in the courtyards of apartment buildings.

The adviser to the mayor showed the corresponding video from Mariupol.

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Gradually, the occupiers are beginning to tell the truth that there will be no compensation (no surprise), the requests [of the residents for compensation] are changed from "compensation" to "repair assistance."

Plans for heating in the winter have been announced. [Residents] will not get it, but heating tents will be set up. There is more of a question than an answer as to how they plan to keep more than 130,000 people warm in tents. Our sources say that schools plan to work only in the warm period, which is why instead of summer holidays there will be long winter holidays, also the plan to provide some kind of online education is still being discussed.

This is the news on Russia Day [Russia celebrates this on 12 June] - in a country which is a synonym of destruction, degradation and murder."