Occupying soldier complains that Russian troops are not being withdrawn from Ukraine because "everything will come out" interception
ROMAN PETRENKO — SATURDAY, 11 JUNE 2022, 11:10
The Chief Intelligence Directorate has published an intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his mother in which the Russian soldier complains that the command can’t withdraw troops from Ukraine because the whole world will see what they did there.
Source: the conversation between the occupier and his mother intercepted by the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
Quote: "20 people are being sent to a battle… We will go there to die. There is a battalion [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine], and we have only 20 people. We have all accepted the fact that if we go there, we will not get out.
It just doesn't make sense for them to take our lieutenant colonel out of there. Because everything will come out: what they did here, how they did it, where they shot, what they ...Everyone was sold down [the river] a long time ago. "
Details: The occupier complains that he wants to "just leave there stupidly through the woods", but he is afraid that because of this he will not be "found in the Taiga".
Background:
On 1 April, the mayor of Bucha Anatolii Fedoruk reported that the city had been liberated from the Russian occupiers.
On 2 April, Fedoruk said that a mass grave had been found in the city, with nearly 300 bodies in it, and that dozens of corpses were lying in the streets, some with their hands tied.
The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that it does not recognize the atrocities of its military in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, and insists that no local residents have suffered from violence during the occupation of the city.