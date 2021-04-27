- By GF Value





The stock of Ocean Bio-Chem (NAS:OBCI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.65 per share and the market cap of $129.4 million, Ocean Bio-Chem stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ocean Bio-Chem is shown in the chart below.





Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Ocean Bio-Chem is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Ocean Bio-Chem has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.47, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ocean Bio-Chem's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ocean Bio-Chem over the past years:

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Ocean Bio-Chem has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $55.6 million and earnings of $1.02 a share. Its operating margin is 21.89%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Ocean Bio-Chem at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ocean Bio-Chem over the past years:

Story continues

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Ocean Bio-Chem's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Ocean Bio-Chem's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 42.7%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Conglomerates industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ocean Bio-Chem's ROIC is 28.75 while its WACC came in at 3.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ocean Bio-Chem is shown below:

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, the stock of Ocean Bio-Chem (NAS:OBCI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 91% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. To learn more about Ocean Bio-Chem stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

