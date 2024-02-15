Ocean City announces end of seasonal officer program after this summer. Here's why.

Ocean City seasonal police officers will be a thing of the past after summer 2024, according to an announcement by the resort town's police department.

Here's what we know so far about the big change taking effect for summer of 2025.

Ocean City department will look to add more full-time officers

The announcement by the Ocean City Police Department late Wednesday said that in recent years, it has seen a steady decline in the seasonal officer interest. The department noted new police reforms nationwide, along with potential changes to the Maryland police certification process, have forced the department to transition away from the seasonal police officer position.

"We are thankful for the continued support from the Mayor and City Council," said Chief Ross Buzzuro. "With their full support, we are looking to add additional full-time police officer positions to ensure the Town of Ocean City remains the safe and family-friendly destination for which it is known."

In the statement, the department assured that residents and visitors can still expect to see seasonal police officers and public safety aides out and about this summer. The Training and Recruiting Section is wrapping up the summer of 2024 recruiting and hiring process now.

OC police: The field 'used to be competitive'

During this cycle, the department recruited at 52 different events, including universities, colleges, high school visits and job fairs, and hosted several Zoom recruiting sessions.

It further cited the law enforcement career field "used to be very competitive, with few vacancies," but as interest in law enforcement has downshifted, most agencies are now competing against one another to fill their spots from a smaller applicant poll.

This has led to most college students jumping straight into full-time police positions rather than starting as a seasonal police officer to bolster their resume and experience.

"We have a great working partnership with the Mayor and City Council and will ensure we are budget-conscious while also ensuring the town's safety," Buzzuro said in regard to Ocean City currently working on the budget for FY2025. This allows the department to request additional personnel to bolster recruiting efforts.

The department noted the town of Ocean City is growing and becoming a year-round destination, and with the recent boost in off-season events, the Ocean City Police Department recognizes it must shift their focus to full-time law enforcement help.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City police department to lose seasonal officers