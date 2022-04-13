Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack's behavior under scrutiny

Ocean City Town Councilman Mark Paddack's behavior is under the microscope again.

A Friday night incident in which Paddack was involved in what police described as a "minor collision" that turned into a verbal "domestic dispute" involving his son has captured widespread public attention.

The episode was brought up toward the end of a Tuesday afternoon Town Council work session, with Councilman Peter Buas the first to broach the matter, noting he'd received several calls about it over the weekend.

"There appears to be a pattern brewing of actions that don’t reflect this town, and they’re really starting to be a distraction for all the good work this town and staff are doing, and I don’t want that to take away from all the good work that’s happening," Buas said.

Council President Matt James stressed the town's elected leaders should be held to a higher standard.

"Your embarrassment’s just getting old,” he told Paddack during the meeting.

Buas said one of the main questions he was asked was about the circumstances for removing a council member, which he noted are "quite strict in scope" in the town charter.

He made a motion to ask the mayor to remove Paddack from any board or commission appointments and direct the city solicitor to bring the council options for a potential code of conduct.

“So by you doing this here now, you are simply judging me for something you know nothing about," Paddack said of the motion.

Without a second to his motion, Buas agreed to hold off until Monday, when he anticipates a "small crowd" will be present.

"What I don’t want to be is judging another person, whether or not he should be sitting here or not. Frankly, the way our system works, that’s up to the voters," Councilman John Gehrig said.

Ahead of Monday's meeting, Paddack said he would consider a suggestion from Gehrig that he not resign, but take time off, stepping away from the public eye.

"I’m far from perfect, but what happened on Friday was something that should not have happened in the way that it happened. But it was not criminal, and there are other underlying circumstances personally with our broken family that have not been totally addressed," Paddack said.

Officers called to the scene

A Saturday news release from the Ocean City Police Department showed officers responded at about 6 p.m. Friday to a restaurant on the north side of town for a collision involving a parked vehicle.

Paddack was identified as the driver who hit the parked vehicle, according to the release. Paddack and the other driver had already exchanged necessary information, according to police, and Paddack was drinking alcohol inside the restaurant while officers met with him.

Officers told Paddack to make sure a designated driver took him home, police said, but "did not observe any evidence that Paddack was impaired before the collision."

Someone then approached the investigating officer in the parking lot to report a man yelling at his child inside the restaurant.

Police said the officer went inside to de-escalate the situation, prompting Paddack to agree to leave and be driven home by someone sober.

The juvenile was taken to police headquarters and the Department of Social Services was notified. The juvenile was picked up by his mother, according to police.

Paddack was not arrested or charged, and insisted during his comments at Tuesday's meeting "the police are not covering up," as rumors have alleged.

"So this is not something that’s anyone else’s business, except for my son, myself and my ex-wife," he said.

Paddack explained his son was the one who called the police.

"Yes, there was some words spoken between my son and I. And at that point, I asked the supervisor on the scene to call the mother to come and get the son," Paddack said.

He acknowledged social services was involved in the situation and had been involved with his family in the past.

Council President Matt James said council members received emails — which were also sent to Paddack — detailing the language he used.

"We received an email from a social worker who said that the treatment of your son in Ponzetti’s was the worst experience she has ever seen, the worst instance in 25 years of work as a child advocate. What you did was the worst she had ever seen," he said.

Already censured

Paddack was elected to the council in 2018 shortly after retiring from the Ocean City Police Department, where he worked for almost three decades.

This is not the first time in the past year he has been under scrutiny.

Council members voted 4-2 to censure him in October, a little over a month after a screenshot of a racist private reply from Paddack's account to a Facebook story circulated on social media.

Paddack declined initial requests for him to take a leave of absence from the council, asserting the incident was the result of his Facebook account being hacked.

He told fellow council members he contacted the Worcester County Sheriff's Office to initiate an investigation.

In response to a mention from Buas there had never been an update about that investigation, Paddack said Tuesday he has a report.

"I’ve had it for two months and I am still waiting on Worcester County, which is the third component before I release that report to the public," he explained.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City Police called to incident involving Councilman Mark Paddack