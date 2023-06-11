Ocean City fire truck struck by a suspected drunk driver in hit and run crash

The Ocean City Police Department responded to a hit-and-run collision in the area of 8th Street and Philadelphia Ave on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8:35 p.m. that involved an Ocean City Fire Department fire truck.

In the collision, according to police, a black sedan that failed to stop collided with the Ocean City fire truck (Engine 1-1.) There were no injuries reported at the time of the collision.

Officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle to fellow law enforcement officials, and Maryland State Police quickly located the suspect vehicle in the 10 block of Surf Avenue.

During the investigation, officers learned that the Ocean City fire truck was responding to a report of a gas leak in the area of 1101 Atlantic Ave. The fire truck had its emergency lights on at the time of the collision.

Witnesses reported that the black sedan was traveling above the speed limit and pulled out in front of the fire truck, causing the collision. The sedan continued to travel south on Philadelphia Avenue, according to police. The fire truck stopped immediately.

Officers with the Ocean City Police Department responded to Surf Avenue. The driver of the sedan was identified as Tashae Simmons. Officers suspected Simmons was impaired by alcohol.

He was placed under arrest for the hit-and-run collision and driving under the influence. Simmons, 27, of Lancaster, Pa., is charged with negligent driving, reckless driving, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driver changing lanes while unsafe, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision and multiple other traffic-related charges.

Simmons has been seen by a Maryland District Court commissioner and was held on a $5,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City fire truck struck by a suspected drunk driver