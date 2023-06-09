Ocean City police arrest Virginia man in Tuesday stabbing

A Virginia man has been arrested and charged in an Ocean City stabbing that took place on June 7.

Jackson Turner Hopkins Perry, 18, turned himself into the Ocean City Police Department after being identified as a suspect in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday. Perry, from Haymarket, Virginia, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, wear/carry a concealed weapon and wear/carry a concealed weapon with intent to cause injury.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, officers responded to the area of 81st street for a report of a stabbing at approximately 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. Officers located a male victim suffering from stab wounds to the forearm and hip area. Ocean City EMS responded and rendered medical care, and the victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect and victim engaged in a physical altercation on the sidewalk area of 80th street. The suspect, identified as Perry, left the area before police arrived.

After conducting interviews with witnesses and viewing surveillance footage of the area, social media posts were issued with photos asking for the public's assistance in identifying Perry. Perry turned himself into the Ocean City Police Department in the afternoon on June 7.

Perry was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond. Detectives are asking any individuals with information regarding this incident to please contact the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 410-723-6604

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Virginia man faces multiple charges in Ocean City stabbing