Ocean City police defend use of force after violent vaping arrest caught on video

Chantal da Silva
·2 min read
A police car patrols the streets on 26 August 2011 in Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean City police are facing scrutiny after the violent arrest of teenagers on Saturday, 12 June, 2021, over the alleged violation of a vaping ban. (Getty Images)
A police car patrols the streets on 26 August 2011 in Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean City police are facing scrutiny after the violent arrest of teenagers on Saturday, 12 June, 2021, over the alleged violation of a vaping ban. (Getty Images)

Police in Ocean City, Maryland, have defended officers’ actions after four teenagers appeared to be violently arrested on Saturday for allegedly violating a vaping ban.

In video posted to social media, police can be seen surrounding and tackling a teenager, who appears to be Black, to the ground as a crowd gathers.

Shortly after, an officer can be seen repeatedly kneeing the teenager in the stomach as an officer shouts “stop resisting”.

The teen can be heard saying "I'm not resisting" as he appears to ask what is he being arrested for.

Video of the altercation is below. Viewers may find it disturbing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Ocean City police have said the teen, who they identified as Brian Everett Anderson, 19, was charged with assault of the second degree, disorderly conduct, resisting/interfering with an arrest and failure to provide proof of identity.

According to The Washington Post, in addition to kneeing the teenager, police also used a Taser on another individual in the crowd and had an altercation with a third who picked up a police bicycle, with many in the crowd appearing upset by officers’ actions.

Ocean City police’s statement makes no mention of a tasering incident, but confirms the second altercation.

In its statement, the Ocean City police appeared to defend officers’ actions, asserting that “our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance”.

“All uses of force go through a detailed review process,” the department said.

“The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards,” it said.

According to police, the officers involved in the incident had been on patrol on the Ocean City Boardwalk at around 8.28pm when they noticed a group of people vaping.

They said officers told the group vaping was not permitted in certain areas of the Boardwalk, but one member of the group started vaping again as they walked away.

The police said officers then approached the group again and asked at least one person for their identification.

They said the individual refused to provide their ID and “became disorderly”.

In a comment under video of the incident on Instagram, Arianna Davis, the senior director of editorial and strategy at Oprah Daily called the footage “absolutely heartbreaking”.

“How is this STILL happening?” Ms Davis wrote. “I’m glad at least there are onlookers trying to put a stop to it. But the true tragedy is there should never be bystanders telling police officers what they’ve done is wrong.”

Read More

US marine’s parents attack Trump and plead with Biden to make deal with Putin to bring son home

Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation

Protests outside DC bar after video of security dragging woman downstairs

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis: woman killed and three injured after car drives into protesters

    Driver arrested after being treated at an area hospital while police haven’t confirmed a motive for the attack Police vehicles block a street in Minneapolis after a woman was killed and three people injured. Photograph: Matt Sepic/AP A woman is dead and three others injured after a car was driven into a crowd of anti-police brutality protesters in Minneapolis on Sunday night, Minneapolis police confirmed on Twitter. The driver was arrested and is in police custody after being treated at an area

  • NATO welcomes Biden in 'pivotal' post-Trump summit

    NATO leaders hope to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations at a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, agreeing to focus on tackling climate change for the first time as well as facing up China's military rise. Described as a "pivotal moment" by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the summit aims to turn the page on four tense years with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, who shook confidence in the Western alliance by calling it "obsolete". For the 30 allies meeting in Brussels, diplomats say nothing could be further from the truth, looking to the nuclear-armed alliance founded in 1949 to help deal with threats from extreme weather that can worsen conflicts to Russian attempts to undermine Western democracies through covert attacks.

  • 74-year-old mowing lawn dies when car swerves off road, lands on him, Delaware cops say

    Police are investigating what caused the driver to veer off the road.

  • Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial

    Suu Kyi, 75, faces a slew of charges since being overthrown by the army in a Feb. 1 coup that cut short a decade of tentative democratic reforms and has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. "Daw Aung San Suu Kyi seemed not very well but throughout the hearing she seemed quite interested and paid keen attention," the head of her legal team, Khin Maung Zaw, said in a statement after the day of hearings. Suu Kyi's supporters say the charges are politically motivated and designed to end the political life of a woman who championed democracy for decades under previous military administrations, much of the time under house arrest.

  • Cabinet secretaries sell Biden's ambitious agenda across US

    Marty Walsh remembers what it was like when a Cabinet secretary would come to town. "He was speaking on behalf of President Obama and Vice President Biden, and people hung on every word.” Now Walsh, as secretary of labor, is on the other side of the equation, crisscrossing the country on behalf of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

  • Invest more in defence to counter rise of China, says Nato chief

    Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called for more investment in defence to counter China’s rising military strength ahead of the Brussels summit on Monday. The security threat posed by China during is set to dominate 31st formal Nato summit, which Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is attending. Mr Stoltenberg, the leader of the 30-country military alliance said: “China is coming closer to us. We see them in cyber space. We are not entering a new cold war and China is not our adversary,

  • State Rep. Michele Rayner jumps into congressional race to replace Crist

    LARGO — State Rep. Michele Rayner, the first openly LGBTQ woman of color to serve in the Legislature, will announce Monday that she’s running for Charlie Crist’s seat in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Rayner, 39, just finished her first year representing House District 70 in the Florida Legislature. She becomes the third Democrat to enter the 2022 primary to replace Crist, who is ...

  • Garland says DOJ will strengthen rules on obtaining lawmakers' records

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday he has directed Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to "evaluate and strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records" from members of Congress.Why it matters: At Garland's direction, the Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation into the Trump-era DOJ's use of secret subpoenas to obtain data belonging to House Democrats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Man who spat on person complaining he wasn’t wearing mask properly jailed for 10 years

    Iowa man removed his face mask, spat on another customer and yelled: ‘If I have it, you have it’

  • Wake man charged with DWI after golf cart incident leaves one dead

    The Holly Springs Police Department is investigating the woman’s death.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for pushing QAnon style conspiracy over journalist’s death

    Colorado congresswoman refers to ‘Clinton Crime Syndicate’ after death of reporter who broke story on meeting linked to former secretary of state’s private email server

  • Stranger drowns after helping Texas father rescue his sons from river, officials say

    Crews are still searching the water for the missing father.

  • US marine’s parents attack Trump and plead with Biden to make deal with Putin to bring son home

    Trevor Reed has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly two years

  • 16 of the Most Charming Lake House Rentals on Airbnb

    Enjoy all the cozy details this wood cabin has to offer, like a retro-looking gas fireplace, claw-foot bathtub, and dreamy bedroom skylight—all just a short distance from the shores of Lake Tahoe. Get it now! This recently updated A-frame near Lake of the Ozarks offers peace and relaxation amid nature. With comforts like a midcentury fireplace, meditation nook, and sunset views, this Scandinavian-inspired retreat aims to fully reset and restore.

  • What does Boris Johnson’s lockdown delay announcement mean for travel and holidays?

    Boris Johnson is expected to push back final unlocking until July

  • Plane found at bottom of California lake could solve decades-old mystery

    Workers discovered the small plane in California’s Folsom Lake while testing underwater equipment

  • UK's Johnson set to delay end of COVID curbs as Delta cases rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions by several weeks on Monday following concerns about a rapid rise in Delta variant infections. Under a so-called "road map" outlined by Johnson in February, the government said most social restrictions would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen. But in recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India.

  • The Exclusive Story Behind President Biden's Gift for Queen Elizabeth

    On Sunday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth invited President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, PhD—who are in town for the G7 Summit—to her home, Windsor Castle, for tea. While much has been written of the president breaching royal protocol while meeting the monarch by wearing his sunglasses, he may have made up for it with his "special gift," according to an insider.Best Life can exclusively reveal that the president gifted Her Majesty with a specially designed rectangular, lined sterling silver b

  • Farmers abandon crops, Utah residents asked to pray for rain amid record hot weather in parts of US

    Some southwestern cities face searing temperatures of 110F or more

  • A 3-year-old boy died from serious injuries after he was attacked by his family's pit bulls when he fell out of a window and into the backyard where they were kept

    Neighbors who witnessed the incident in New Jersey said they saw the boy's mother trying to stop the animals from viciously mauling her son.